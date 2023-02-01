TREASURIES-Yields fall ahead of Fed meeting on signs of slowing jobs growth

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Wednesday following a report that private companies hired far fewer workers in January than expected, suggesting that the labor market is softening.

Job growth and higher wages have been concerns of the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. The central bank is widely expected to announce another 25 basis point increase in benchmark rates on Wednesday and conclude its rate-hiking cycle with another 25 basis point increase in March.

Private employment increased by 106,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private jobs increasing 178,000.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 6.5 basis points to 3.464%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 7.1 basis points to 3.590%.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -71.3 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.1 basis points at 4.176%.

February 1 Wednesday 8:39AM New York / 1339 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.56

4.6772

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.645

4.8228

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-225/256

4.1888

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100

3.8744

-0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-154/256

3.5878

-0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-196/256

3.5381

-0.054

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-96/256

3.4717

-0.057

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-204/256

3.7267

-0.060

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-88/256

3.596

-0.065

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.00 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 0.75 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

