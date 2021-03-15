US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields fall ahead of Fed meeting, auctions

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury
yields tumbled and the yield curve flattened on Monday as the
market looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting and
the latest government debt auctions.
    Yields rose sharply late last week, lifted by optimism over
the U.S. economy and increased debt supply expectations with the
enactment of a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related federal fiscal
stimulus plan.
    The benchmark 10-year yield <US10YT=RR>, which reached
1.642% on Friday, its highest level since February 2020, was
last down 3 basis points at 1.6055%.
    Federal Reserve policymakers are not likely to detour from
monetary policy despite an expected forecast of rapid economic
growth in 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus vaccine rollout
and the massive stimulus heading to taxpayers and others.
[nL1N2L82OT]
    "What we expect is that there is not going to be any change
at this point," said Kelly Ye, director of research at IndexIQ,
a unit of New York Life Investment Management Holdings. 
    She added that while the market is pricing in probably three
rate hikes in 2023, Fed officials have been saying "they haven't
seen any sustainable economic growth and reduction in the
unemployment rate yet, so they're going to be very accommodative
in the near future." 
    This week will also bring more supply with a $24 billion,
20-year bond auction on Tuesday and a $13 billion, 10-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities auction on Thursday. 
    Demand will be scrutinized after last week's selloff in U.S.
government bonds fueled worries about how high yields could rise
without destabilizing the stock market. [nL1N2LA1T0]
    The two-year Treasury yield <US2YT=RR>, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last
unchanged at 0.151%. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
<US2US10=RR>, flattened by 2.11 basis points to 145.28 basis
points, its steepest level since 2015. 
   March 15 Monday 10:02AM New York / 1502 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.0325       0.033     0.003
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.0475       0.0482    0.002
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-243/256   0.151     0.000
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-190/256   0.3365    -0.006
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     98-102/256   0.8305    -0.016
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    99-8/256     1.2709    -0.021
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     95-156/256   1.6055    -0.030
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      93-188/256   2.2676    -0.046
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     89-172/256   2.3581    -0.043
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Will Dunham)
