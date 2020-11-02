TREASURIES-Yields fall ahead of election, Fed meeting

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters)- - U.S. Treasury yields mostly drifted lower on Monday as investors braced for an action-packed week that includes the presidential election, a Federal Reserve meeting, and the October jobs report.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 2.4 basis points at 0.835%.

"It's going to be a super-anxious week," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"A lot is going to depend on the outcome of the election and we might not get that outcome tomorrow night," she added.

Democrat Joe Biden is ahead in national opinion polls, but races are tight in battleground states that could tip the election to Republican President Donald Trump.

Both presidential candidates in Tuesday's election have said they intend to push for more stimulus measures to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A big stimulus package means more Treasury bond supply, which would weigh on the market.

Post election, the Fed will begin a two-day meeting on Wednesday as the economy struggles with still big unemployment amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

"I don't think the FOMC is going to be anything. I think they want to stay clear of rocking any kind of boat," Rupert said.

Friday will bring the October jobs report. The U.S. unemployment rate, which spiked to 14.7% in April, fell to 7.9% in September from 8.4% in August.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1525%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 68.40 basis points, 3.4 basis point lower from Friday's close.

November 2 Monday 9:40AM New York / 1540 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0925

0.0941

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1525

0.001

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-208/256

0.1888

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-114/256

0.3622

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-64/256

0.6097

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-8/256

0.835

-0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-128/256

1.3858

-0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-80/256

1.6163

-0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -35.50 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.