TREASURIES-Yields fall ahead of auctions and prices report

By Ross Kerber

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Heavy buying sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Tuesday as traders positioned ahead of debt auctions and inflation data.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 5.1 basis points at 1.4462% in morning trading. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities US10YTIP=RR was at -1.159%, the lowest since early August, indicating growing inflation concerns.

Some of the decline in yields came after the U.S. Labor Department said producer prices increased solidly in October. Traditionally that might push up yields, said Stan Shipley, managing director for Evercore ISI, but the continued buying showed investors still interested in safe U.S. securities.

"People are sitting here unwilling to take risks," he said.

The Treasury Department was scheduled to auction $39 billion of 10-year notes at midday on Tuesday, followed by an auction of $25 billion worth of 30-year bonds US30YT=RR on Wednesday.

Wednesday is also the scheduled release date for consumer price index data, which will be closely watched as a gauge of inflation.

The Fed will begin later this month to remove the first pillar of extraordinary stimulus it introduced in March 2020 to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, when it starts to taper its massive bond purchases. There is growing debate over how much longer high inflation can be tolerated.

Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities, said another factor influencing Tuesday's trading included a sense that non-U.S. central banks are feeling less hawkish pressure, leading to buying overseas.

Germany's 10-year inflation-linked bond, which reflects the so-called real yields, fell to a record low of -2.09%. DE10YIL=RR

Misra also noted a recent report that U.S. President Joe Biden met with Fed Governor Lael Brainard as a potential next Fed Chair. She would be considered a dovish pick.

The bond buying pushed down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was about two basis points lower at 103 basis points, its lowest since Oct. 28.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.6 basis points at 0.4227%.

November 9 Tuesday 9:42AM New York / 1442 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.045

0.0456

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0625

0.0634

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-232/256

0.4227

-0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

0.7289

-0.030

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-56/256

1.0797

-0.040

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-80/256

1.3279

-0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-56/256

1.4462

-0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-44/256

1.8609

-0.047

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-212/256

1.8325

-0.056

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.25 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -2.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.75 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

