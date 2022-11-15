TREASURIES-Yields fall after U.S. producer prices data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday and hit session lows after data showed that producer prices rose less than expected in October, adding to expectations that inflation may have peaked, which could pave the way for more dovish Federal Reserve policy.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month and data for September was revised lower to show the PPI climbing 0.2% instead of 0.4% as previously reported. In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 8.0% after jumping 8.4% in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.4% and advance 8.3% on a year-on-year basis.

"It seems to compound on the downside surprise to CPI," said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights. "You're seeing the market price out a terminal rate that had been as high as above 5% and considering where policy goes from here."

Yields plunged on Thursday after data showed that the consumer price index (CPI) rose less than expected in October.

The size of the move, however, was likely driven to some extent by short covering, with investors holding large short positions in the market.

CFTC data released on Monday showed that speculative investors increased their net shorts on two-year Treasury futures in the week ending Nov. 8 to the highest level since the CME launched the contracts in 1990. It is not clear how many of these positions were covered before or after Thursday's CPI release.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell as low as 3.758% on Tuesday, the lowest since Oct. 6, and were last at 3.818%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell as low as 4.321%, and were last at 4.359%.

Closely watched parts of the Treasury yield curve also remained deeply inverted on Monday, reflecting concerns about an impending recession.

The two-year, 10-year part of the curve US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 55 basis points. The gap between three-month and 10-year yields US3MUS10Y=RR inverted as far as minus 49 basis points, the most inverted since late 2019, and was last at minus 44 basis points.

Inflation expectations also dropped. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) fell to 2.38%, the lowest since Oct. 13.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 91% probability the U.S. central bank will hike rates by 50 basis points when it meets on Dec. 13-14, and a 9% chance of a 75-basis-point increase.

This move may be swayed by the November CPI USCPI=ECI report, which is due to be released on Dec. 13.

The Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate is now expected to top out at 4.89% in June. It has fallen from an expected peak of 4.95% in May that was priced in early on Monday.

November 15 Tuesday 9:45AM New York / 1445 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.145

4.2476

0.067

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.405

4.5682

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-7/256

4.3593

-0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-226/256

4.1835

-0.056

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-224/256

3.9286

-0.069

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-180/256

3.8834

-0.060

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-136/256

3.818

-0.049

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-124/256

4.2416

-0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-184/256

4.0162

-0.043

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.75 1.75

