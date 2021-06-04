TREASURIES-Yields fall after May employment report

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Friday after the closely watched May employment report fell short of expectations for a bigger job gain, calming fears that a roaring economy could lead to a quicker tightening of monetary policy.

The benchmark 10-year yield <US10YT=RR was last down 3.1 basis points at 1.596%.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls increased last month by 559,000 jobs, which was below the 650,000 job gain economists polled by Reuters had forecast. Data for April was revised slightly higher to show payrolls rising by 278,000 jobs instead of 266,000 as previously reported. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in April.

“It’s still a strong number. The way I see it is it's lacking a certain wow factor that the market was expecting, and that can help keep rates a bit lower here and the curve a bit steeper," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

He added that the data was "not quite good enough" to change the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve to taper its bond purchases or hike rates, which should keep rates relatively range bound in the short term.

Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management, said that, while the report showed an improving labor market, "whether it's sustainable is an open question."

"(The report) doesn't provide a definitive answer for people for where the economy is heading one way or another," he said.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was 1.1 basis points lower at 0.1487%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last 2.28 basis points flatter at 144.21 basis points.

June 4 Friday 9:35AM New York / 1335 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

0.1487

-0.011

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.3062

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-184/256

0.8077

-0.037

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-234/256

1.2629

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-68/256

1.596

-0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-216/256

2.1975

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-16/256

2.2795

-0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.25 -0.25

