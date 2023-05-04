TREASURIES-Yields fall after initial spike on new labor data

By Matt Tracy and Harry Robertson

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after initially jumping on new data that showed labor costs jumped and productivity dropped in the first quarter.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was eight basis points (bps) lower at 3.790%, having reached a morning high of 3.943%.

The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell to 3.328%, while the 30-year yield US30YT=RR declined 5.7 bps to 3.743%.

Yields initially spiked following . Worker productivity declined 2.7% in the first quarter at the same time as unit labor costs surged 6.3%, a sign of rising consumer prices.

But long-term yields reverted back to their downward course this week, as investors bet that the Fed will cut interest rates this year after raising them by 25 bps on Wednesday.

A sharp drop in the shares of PacWest PACW.O and other regional banks this week has added to unease about the economy's direction.

"That's what is driving the market at the moment, which is more concerned about financial stability than what's going on with the data," said John Madziyire, head of Treasuries and inflation in the Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

Other Thursday data showed initial jobless claims rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 242,000 for the week ending April 29, consistent with Tuesday data showing a decline in job openings.

"Monetary policy is starting to slow the demand for labor, which is what it's supposed to do, and that should give the Fed some confidence," said Eric Winograd, senior U.S. economist at asset manager AllianceBernstein.

"That evidence is a big part of the reason I think they are done raising rates and they're likely to stay on hold."

Meanwhile, investors continue to dump bonds with shorter-term maturities, in the latest sign of nerves about the U.S. debt ceiling standoff.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week that the government could run out of cash as soon as June 1, as Democrats and Republicans are still at an impasse.

The yield on three-month Treasury bills US3MT=RR rose overnight to 5.55%, its highest level since January 2001. It last stood at 5.322%.

The yields on one-month US1MT=RR and two-month US2MT=RR T-bills also remained elevated from Wednesday's session.

The Treasury Department on Thursday will hold auctions for $50 billion in four-week bills and $45 billion in eight-week bills.

Yields on existing four-week bills 912797FM4 rose 12.7 bps to 5.647% while yields on existing eight-week bills 912797FR31 jumped 30.9 bps to 5.432%.

The European Central Bank on Thursday slowed the pace of its own rate hiking to 25 bps, as expected.

The market on Friday will watch for further economic data, including the Labor Department's latest employment figures.

May 4 Thursday 10:11AM New York / 1411 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.165

5.3052

0.047

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8575

5.0483

-0.004

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-5/256

3.8644

-0.075

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-136/256

3.5578

-0.079

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-188/256

3.3388

-0.072

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-238/256

3.3496

-0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-8/256

3.3749

-0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-56/256

3.7243

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.50 -2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.00 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 -1.00 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

