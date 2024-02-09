News & Insights

TREASURIES-Yields fall after inflation revisions

February 09, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday after the U.S. government revised inflation data to show that price pressures were lower than previously thought in December, but higher in October and November.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell as low as 4.125%, from 4.165% before the data was released. Two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped to 4.423%, from 4.478%.

