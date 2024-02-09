TREASURIES-Yields fall after inflation revisions

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday after the U.S. government revised inflation data to show that price pressures were lower than previously thought in December, but higher in October and November.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell as low as 4.125%, from 4.165% before the data was released. Two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped to 4.423%, from 4.478%.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)

