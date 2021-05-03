TREASURIES-Yields fall after data shows slowdown in U.S. manufacturing

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Monday after data showed manufacturing activity growth slowed in April amid supply challenges and rising demand fueled by the coronavirus vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 5.1 basis points at 1.5799%, holding well below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 60.7 last month after surging to 64.7 in March, which was the highest level since December 1983. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to 65 in April.

Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, said the headline number drove yields lower.

"I'm not really sure this is something the market should be significantly focusing on," he said. "Overall the data's been showing the recovery in some ways is taking hold."

Friday’s employment report for April is expected to show strong labor market improvement.

"It should be a big one," Lederer said.

The U.S. Treasury will announce its borrowing requirement for the second quarter later on Monday, followed on Wednesday with refunding details, including anticipated auction sizes for each maturity of notes and bonds. Analysts expect no changes in those sizes.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less than a basis point lower at 0.1604%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last about 4 basis points flatter at 142.12 basis points.

The cost to borrow Treasuries in the overnight repurchase agreement (repo) markets USONRP=RR rose to 2 basis points from 1 basis point on Friday.

The fed funds effective rate on April 30 fell to 0.05%, its lowest level since June 2020. USONFFE=

May 3 Monday 10:36AM New York / 1436 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.01

0.0101

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.025

0.0254

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1604

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-40/256

0.3217

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-172/256

0.8172

-0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-228/256

1.2664

-0.052

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-228/256

1.5799

-0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-200/256

2.1375

-0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-200/256

2.2554

-0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

