TREASURIES-Yields fall after 30-year auction sees solid demand

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday and the yield curve flattened after the government sold $23 billion in 30-year bonds to solid demand, the final sale of $108 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

The 30-year debt sold at a high yield of 1.473%, slightly below where the bonds had traded before the auction.

"It was a fairly decent auction, I think the market is due for a bit of a recovery," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

"We got into a zone close to 1.50% on the 30-year bond with the lack of any inflation and a stock market that might start wobbling a bit into the September/October time frame ahead of the election. I think that there was a reason to sort of back up the truck and buy some long bonds," di Galoma said.

The U.S. presidential election is Nov. 3.

Thirty-year bond yields were last 1.433%, after getting as high as 1.493% before the auction. Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell two basis points on the day to 0.684%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened one basis point to 54 basis points and the curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=TWEB flattened one basis point to 117 basis points.

The Treasury said on Thursday it will sell $22 billion in 20-year bonds on Tuesday.

Bond weakness due to supply has been to some extent limited this week by volatility in stocks, which has at times increased demand for the safe haven debt.

"In some ways rates are beholden to the path of stocks at least in a short time frame, just because there are a lot of concerns about these elevated equity valuations and if we see a substantial leg lower in equities it's likely that we're going to see a significant rally in bonds," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The S&P 500 fell in choppy trading on Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks slid after a sharp rebound the previous session. .N

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week, strengthening views that the labor market was settling into a more gradual path of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The producer price index for final demand also increased 0.3% last month after surging 0.6% in July.

September 10 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

176-9/32

0-18/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

139-116/256

0-40/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1125

0.1141

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-248/256

0.1409

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-226/256

0.1642

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-238/256

0.2642

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-64/256

0.4635

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-112/256

0.6837

-0.019

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-64/256

1.2242

-0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-152/256

1.4329

-0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.25 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.