TREASURIES-Yields erase earlier rise on concerns about spread of coronavirus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields gave up earlier gains on Friday as the spread of the novel coronavirus in some U.S. states cast doubts on whether the economy will bounce back as quickly as hoped.

Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Friday it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

California, North Carolina and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory mask use on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were little changed on the day at 0.699%, after earlier rising to 0.745%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was steady on the day at 51 basis points.

Yields had risen earlier on Friday as risk sentiment improved after Bloomberg News reported that China will accelerate purchases of U.S. farm goods to comply with the Phase One trade deal with the United States.

But 10-year yields have failed to break above an 11-week high of 0.959% reached on June 5, when data showed that employers unexpectedly added jobs in May.

“Even before the pandemic we were still in an environment where growth and inflation were not in any danger of overheating,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. “So I think it makes sense that the most liquid fixed income asset in the world is going to continue to be sought after.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that the U.S. economic recovery from the novel coronavirus epidemic is set to be challenging and there will be no quick fix.

The U.S. central bank earlier this month signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the economy, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end.

June 19 Friday 2:52PM New York / 1852 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

177-8/32

-0-5/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-196/256

-0-16/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.17

0.1725

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-225/256

0.1876

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

0.2184

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-160/256

0.3266

0.001

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-204/256

0.5298

0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-76/256

0.6986

0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-28/256

1.2324

0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-172/256

1.4709

0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.75 0.75 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

