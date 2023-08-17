TREASURIES-Yields elevated as higher-for-longer US rates eyed

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries found some much needed support on Friday as yields near decade-highs drew demand, though a run of resilient economic data is still fuelling fears of higher-for-longer rates in the world's largest economy.

A slew of data out this week pointed to a U.S. economy still in rude health despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, adding to expectations of a "soft landing" scenario and leaving more room for the central bank to avoid cutting rates too early.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was last at 4.2544%, after hitting a 10-month peak of 4.3280% on Thursday. A break above October's high of 4.3380% would take it to its highest level since 2007.

The 30-year yield US30YT=RR last stood at 4.3674%, hovering near Thursday's 12-year high of 4.4260%.

"What's pushing Treasury yields ... is really the expectation for any easing that we've got in 2024 and 2025," said Rob Carnell, regional head of Asia-Pacific research at ING.

"Those expectations have been very consistently wound back. A lot less easing is being priced into this cycle than previously was."

Economic releases this week showed U.S. retail sales exceeded forecasts in July, alongside a surge in single-family homebuilding and a higher-than-expected rebound in import prices last month.

Persistent strength in the labour market was also reinforced by data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.

"(The economy) at this stage is not really showing material signs of slowdown," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "The movement from current levels of inflation towards the Fed's 2% target is not assured. This is a key reason why some Fed officials continue to sound hawkish."

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically reflects near-term interest rate expectations, traded about 3 basis points lower at 4.9228%.

Money markets expect the Fed to keep rates on hold at its September policy meeting, though remain split on whether the central bank is truly done with its tightening cycle. FEDWATCH

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting also out this week revealed that officials were divided over the need for more rate hikes, with some citing the risks to the economy of pushing rates too far.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; editing by Miral Fahmy)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.