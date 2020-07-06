TREASURIES-Yields edge up as traders eye economic recovery, auctions

By Noel Randewich and Ross Kerber

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as investors focused on an eventual economic rebound from the coronavirus, and as traders priced in auctions this week that will increase the supply of the low-risk debt.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 2.5 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.6956%.

Treasury auctions, including one for $29 billion of 10-year notes set for Wednesday, will increase the supply of the securities and put pressure on their prices.

In addition, Wall Street and global stock markets jumped as investors focused on the prospects of a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Thursday, ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend, the Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls increased in June by the most since the government started keeping records in 1939.

"You’ve got the auctions coming up, so there is probably some positioning ahead of those, and you have seen a substantial rally in equity markets," said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust. "People are getting caught up to the better than expected economic numbers we had last week."

Investors also bet on China leading the revival from a pandemic-driven downturn, looking past a surge in new cases of COVID-19 at home.

During the U.S. Independence Day weekend, several states reported a record increase in new infections, with Florida surpassing the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the peak of the outbreak.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points. That was about two basis points higher than Friday's close and roughly in line with its level since June 15.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1606% in afternoon trading.

July 6 Monday 1:41 pm New York / 1741 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1425

0.1445

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.165

0.1679

0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1606

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-44/256

0.1913

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-176/256

0.3133

0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-220/256

0.5205

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-84/256

0.6956

0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-64/256

1.2245

0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-228/256

1.4618

0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.75 0.00 UST Yield Curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/31KE57A (Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif., and by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

