TREASURIES-Yields edge up after U.S. data, still down on the day

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher after data showed on Thursday that U.S. weekly jobless claims fell to a seven-month low in the latest week.

U.S. yields though remained lower on the day.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 709,000 for the week ended Nov. 7 compared to 757,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 735,000 applications in the latest week.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were last down at 0.930% US10YT=RR, from 0.989% late on Tuesday. Bond markets were closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day. Ten-year yields inched higher a few basis points after the data.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

