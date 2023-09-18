TREASURIES-Yields edge toward August highs; Fed meeting in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday before the Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to leave rates unchanged, but could signal that it is open to further increases.

Rising oil prices have raised concerns that inflation could remain stubbornly elevated, and make the U.S. central bank more likely to keep tightening.

Data last week showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August as the cost of gasoline surged.

“The narrative is- is inflation increasing? Does that necessarily keep the Fed on the sidelines if these numbers continue to show strength,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose one basis point to 4.331%, and are holding just below the 4.366% level reached on Aug. 22, which was the highest since 2007.

“Right now, the market is teetering on the high yields of the year, and I think that it’ll be make or break depending on what the Fed does and what their rhetoric is,” di Galoma said.

Fed officials will also release their latest predictions on the economy and where rates are likely to be over the coming quarters when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 31% chance that the Fed hikes rates by 25 basis points in November, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose two basis points to 5.056%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 72 basis points.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $13 billion in 20-year bonds on Tuesday and $15 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

September 18 Monday 10:45AM New York / 1445 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3125

5.4705

0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3025

5.5352

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-229/256

5.056

0.023

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-178/256

4.7353

0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-154/256

4.4651

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-66/256

4.4186

0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-92/256

4.3305

0.009

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-28/256

4.5979

0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-52/256

4.4153

0.004

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.