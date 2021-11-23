TREASURIES-Yields edge near '21 highs as investors expect Fed to act on inflation

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher in choppy trading in a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to become more aggressive in fighting inflation after President Joe Biden nominated its chair Jerome Powell for a second term.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 3.5 basis points to 1.660%, its highest level in a week and less than 10 basis points below the high for the year it hit in March. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.6 basis points to 2.014%.

The move higher in yields was not uniform, however: the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis points at 0.610% after touching its highest level since March 2020 on Monday.

"The pressure on the Fed to react to the recent acceleration in inflation is building, not just from the so-called inflation vigilantes and the hawks on the Committee, but also from the progressive academics and from their peers at other central banks," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. Chief Economist at Mizuho Securities.

Not all investors expect the Fed to act in the next few months against inflation. The Treasury Department auctioned $59 billion in 7-year notes Tuesday, with direct bidders taking their highest percentage of the inventory since December 2019.

That level of investor interest could mean that the recent rise in yields may be short-lived, said Thomas Simons, an economist at Jefferies.

"The strong auction bid suggests that the market might finally be finding some footing," he said. "Does it make sense to price in more rate hikes over the next couple of years? We do not think so, and it looks like Direct bidders agree. We expect that the market will start to clean up the mess here, and it will trade well after Thanksgiving and into month-end."

The yield curve, meanwhile, slightly steepened, with spreads between 5- and 30-year Treasuries rising Tuesday after touching their lowest levels since March 2020 the day before.

The yield of 5-year Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) rose to 1.14%, its highest level since February 2020.

November 23 Tuesday 1:44PM New York / 1844 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.075

0.0761

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-200/256

0.6102

-0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-118/256

0.9341

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-154/256

1.3326

0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-178/256

1.5743

0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-100/256

1.6599

0.035

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-232/256

2.0671

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-204/256

2.0179

0.040

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.50 -4.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 21.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.25 0.25 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Heinrich) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

