TREASURIES-Yields edge lower, curve steepens ahead of Friday's jobs data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell and the yield curve steepened on Thursday ahead of a much-anticipated jobs report on Friday which will be watched for new clues on whether the economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.

Longer-dated yields have surged to 16-year highs as investors adjust for the likelihood that the U.S. central bank will hold rates higher for longer, and potentially raise them again as the labor market remains solid and inflation stays above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

“The market is conceding that the Fed not only will be more likely to hike again before the end of the year, but also the likelihood of them cutting any time for the foreseeable future is very low,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Longer-dated yields rose after data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose moderately last week, while layoffs declined in September, pointing to still-tight labor market conditions.

Friday’s jobs report is expected to show that employers added 170,000 jobs in September. USNFAR=ECI

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down three basis points on the day at 4.706%. They have fallen from 4.884% on Wednesday, the highest since 2007.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR fell five basis points to 5.020%. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened as far as minus 29 basis points, the smallest inversion since March.

The yield curve typically steepens and turns positive before a recession takes hold, which is causing some nervousness that this move could be a negative precursor if it continues.

“Historically the curve steepens shortly before a recession kicks in, however, historically it’s a bull steepener as opposed to a bear steepener, so this move has triggered more questions than answers,” said Lyngen.

A bull steepener occurs when short-dated yields fall faster than longer-dated ones as investors price in the likelihood of Fed rate cuts. A bear steepener, as is happening now, is led by longer-term yields rising faster than shorter-term ones.

October 5 Thursday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.34

5.5025

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.335

5.5734

0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-246/256

5.0204

-0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-126/256

4.8111

-0.046

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-202/256

4.6727

-0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-116/256

4.7177

-0.040

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-128/256

4.7061

-0.029

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-128/256

5.0579

-0.013

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-96/256

4.8671

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

