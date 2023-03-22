TREASURIES-Yields edge higher before expected Fed rate hike

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by an additional 25 basis points as investors weighed whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell is also likely to adopt a more dovish or hawkish tone on future policy in light of recent stress in the banking system.

The U.S. central bank is caught between needing to reign in still-high inflation and the risk that the economy faces a material slowdown as banks offer fewer loans due to increased risk aversion and recent bank failures including Silicon Valley Bank.

Fed funds futures are pricing in an 85% probability of a 25 basis points rate increase though several banks see the Fed as more likely to keep rates unchanged at 4.50% to 4.75%. FEDWATCH

“The market now has a hike priced in; that’s obviously the path of least resistance,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston.

But the Fed is also likely to communicate “all the things we already know to be true - that they will continue to watch financial conditions and be available to facilitate any necessary steps to ensure the health of the banking system, the U.S. economy and everything they can contribute to,” he added.

Yields have risen from six-month lows reached on Monday on improving risk sentiment as investors take comfort in the rescue of Credit Suisse and steps taken by the Fed and regulators to stabilize the U.S. regional banking sector.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose 3 basis points to 3.634% on Wednesday. They have risen from a six-month low of 3.291% reached on Monday but remain well below their 15-year peak of 4.338% reached on Oct. 21.

Interest rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 6 basis points to 4.235% and are also up from a six-month low of 3.635% on Monday, but are sharply below the almost 16-year high of 5.084% hit on March 8.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB remained deeply inverted at minus 61 basis points, a level that still indicates a looming recession, though it remains off its extreme levels of minus 111 basis points reached on March 8.

The curve could invert further, however, if the Fed surprises markets with a more hawkish tone, according to Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

“If the FOMC comes across as more hawkish than expected, look for further curve inversion as the highest probability outcome,” Vogel said in a note on Wednesday. “We can list a dozen good reasons for policy officials to be hawkish, but investor fears will tilt toward concern about the current health of the financial system if hawkishness is (the) choice this afternoon.”

The yield curve is inverted as longer-dated yields price in an expected economic slowdown while shorter-dated yields largely track Fed policy.

March 22 Wednesday 9:20AM New York / 1320 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.6275

4.7473

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.79

4.9907

0.067

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-183/256

4.2354

0.058

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-174/256

4.0206

0.036

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-244/256

3.7861

0.040

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-164/256

3.7291

0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-228/256

3.6341

0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-24/256

3.9409

0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-148/256

3.7604

0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.50 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.50 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

