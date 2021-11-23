TREASURIES-Yields edge higher as investors expect Fed to act on inflation

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher in choppy trading Tuesday as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to become more aggressive in fighting inflation after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term helming the Federal Reserve.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1.8 basis points to 1.643%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.3 basis points to 1.991%.

The move higher in yields was not uniform, however, with the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, down 1.4 basis points at 0.616% after hitting its highest level since March 2020 on Monday.

"The pressure on the Fed to react to the recent acceleration in inflation is building not just from the so-called inflation vigilantes and the hawks on the Committee, but also from the progressive academics and from their peers at other central banks," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. Chief Economist at Mizuho Securities.

The Treasury Department will auction $59 billion in 7-yaer notes later this afternoon, which could spur investor interest after recent declines, said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"The cheapening over the past several weeks that has extended this morning adds some outright appeal to 7s, and given their relative performance on the curve there is also a case to be made we could see some dip buying," he said.

The yield curve, meanwhile, slightly steepened, with spreads between 5- and 30-year Treasuries rising Tuesday after touching their to their lowest levels since March 2020 the day before.

November 23 Tuesday 9:33AM New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.075

0.0761

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-195/256

0.6201

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-112/256

0.9422

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-144/256

1.3408

0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-176/256

1.5755

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-128/256

1.6478

0.023

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-76/256

2.0431

0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-84/256

1.9938

0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.75 -2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 23.25 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -16.75 0.75 (Reporting by David Randall, Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

