TREASURIES-Yields edge higher as inflation, U.S. government shutdown worries mount

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Monday after Moody's lowered its credit rating outlook for U.S. government debt late Friday and the market anxiously awaited inflation data due later this week.

Moody's cut its U.S. AAA credit rating outlook to "negative" from "stable," citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability. Fitch downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA in August after months of political brinkmanship around the U.S. debt ceiling.

The U.S. faces another partial government shutdown beginning Saturday if Congress does not pass a stopgap spending bill.

"There's a lot of moving parts that could push rates higher throughout the week and some of that is getting built into the bond market this morning," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

The yield, which moves in the opposite direction of prices, of 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose up 1.6 basis points to 4.644%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2.3 basis points at 4.756%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -39.9 basis points.

Inflation data due on Tuesday will be closely watched to gauge the potential of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve or the timing of possible rate cuts next year. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in October, slower than the 0.4% in September, while core prices excluding volatile food and energy costs are seen up 0.3%, the same margin as the prior month.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.1 basis points at 5.041%.

Yields dropped from early highs after the New York Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations, released on Monday, showed inflation running at 3.6% a year from now, down from estimates of 3.7% in September.

"Any upside surprise on the inflation front would, at a minimum, push rate cut forecasts further into 2024," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, BMO Capital Markets Fixed Income Strategy team.

November 13 Monday 12:52PM New York / 1752 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2725

5.4288

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2625

5.4923

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-236/256

5.0411

-0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

4.8173

-0.012

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-230/256

4.6696

0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-8/256

4.6992

0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-224/256

4.6419

0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-140/256

4.9712

0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-232/256

4.7559

0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)

