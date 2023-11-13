TREASURIES-Yields edge higher as inflation, U.S. government shutdown worries mount

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The overhang of Moody's decision on Friday to lower its credit rating outlook for U.S. government debt and concerns over inflation data to be released later this week helped push Treasury yields slightly higher on Monday.

Moody's late on Friday cut its outlook on the U.S. AAA credit rating to "negative" from "stable" citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability. The move followed a ratings downgrade by Fitch over the summer on the heels of months of political brinkmanship around the U.S. debt ceiling.

The U.S. faces another partial government shutdown beginning Saturday if Congress does not pass a stopgap spending bill.

"There's a lot of moving parts that could push rates higher throughout the week and some of that is getting built into the bond market this morning," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

The yield, which moves in the opposite direction of prices, of 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 4.6 basis points to 4.674%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 5.4 basis points to 4.787%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -40.1 basis points.

Inflation data released on Tuesday will be closely watched by markets in order to gauge the potential of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve or the timing of possible rate cuts next year. A Reuters poll expects consumer prices rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in October, down from 0.4% in September, while core prices excluding volatile food and energy costs are seen up 0.3%, the same margin as the prior month.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.1 basis points at 5.073%.

"Any upside surprise on the inflation front would, at a minimum, push rate cut forecasts further into 2024," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, BMO Capital Markets Fixed Income Strategy team.

November 13 Monday 9:32AM New York / 1432 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.27

5.4261

0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.26

5.4896

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-221/256

5.0729

0.011

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-96/256

4.8514

0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-194/256

4.7015

0.036

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-216/256

4.731

0.042

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-160/256

4.6737

0.046

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-68/256

4.9949

0.049

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-108/256

4.7865

0.054

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

