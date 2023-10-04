TREASURIES-Yields ease from 16-year highs after 30-year yields breach 5%

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Longer dated U.S. Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs on Wednesday after 30-year yields briefly rose above 5% overnight, and fell to session lows after data showed that U.S. jobs growth was below economists' expectations in September.

Yields have surged as investors reprice for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep rates elevated for longer and possibly raise them again if the economy continues to show resilience and inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target.

Jobs data on Wednesday, however, helped to give some respite to the bond sell-off. The ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in September, with 89,000 jobs gained during the month.

"Growth wasn’t that robust," said Ellis Phifer, managing director of fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee, adding that falling oil prices is also helping demand for bonds on Wednesday.

This week’s main economic focus will be Friday’s jobs report for September, which is expected to show that employers added 170,000 jobs. USNFAR=ECI

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR reached 4.884% and 30-year yields US30YT=RR hit 5.011%, both the highest levels since 2007, before falling back to 4.737% and 4.878%, respectively.

Interest rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR were last at 5.050%. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.

Investors are also focused on the likelihood that high rates will ultimately cause a recession, with many analysts forecasting weakness in the fourth quarter and into 2024.

“I think that the real reason the long end has been in a free fall is mainly because of the yield curve steepening trade, where the curve has a tendency to reprice an economic slowdown,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB reached minus 30 basis points on Wednesday, after inverting as far as minus 111 basis points in March and July. It has been inverted since July 2022.

An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as forecasting an economic downturn, but typically the yield curve will move back into positive territory before a recession begins.

Recent steepening in the yield curve, however, has been led by increases in longer-dated debt yields, which differs from previous periods when the steepening before a recession is driven by front-end rates falling faster than long term ones.

"This one's a little bit different," said Phifer, noting that the Fed also typically begins cutting rates before a recession is confirmed.

Analysts expect that the recent sell-off in longer-dated bonds will be reversed if there are firm signs of economic weakness or if higher rates lead to other significant market dislocations.

"I struggle to see how the recent yield moves don't increase the risk of an accident somewhere in the financial system," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

Technical factors this week have also been seen as adding to the selloff, with traders noting a lack of support levels between 4.5% and 5.0% on 10-year Treasury yields.

Mortgage hedging as 30-year mortgage rates head closer to the 8% area and weakness in European government bonds is also adding to weakness in U.S. Treasuries, said di Galoma.

“There’s hedging, there’s yield curve steepening, you’re seeing rates in Europe continuing to climb… there’s a number of reasons why the long end is giving way,” he said.

The average U.S 30-year mortgage rate rose 12 basis points to 7.53% last week, the highest since Nov. 2000, the U.S. Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

October 4 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.34

5.5033

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3325

5.5716

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-232/256

5.0497

-0.098

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-94/256

4.8572

-0.095

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-148/256

4.7208

-0.082

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-56/256

4.7576

-0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-68/256

4.7371

-0.065

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-92/256

5.0698

-0.064

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-56/256

4.878

-0.059

Yield Curve https://tmsnrt.rs/46gD19Y

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.