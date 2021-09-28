TREASURIES-Yields ease back as 7-year note auction shows solid demand

By Karen Pierog and Ross Kerber

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended their sell-off into a fourth day on Tuesday with the 10-year yield reaching a level last seen in mid-June, while inflation expectations rose.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR climbed as high as 1.567% and was last up 4.3 basis points at 1.527%. Yields on two- and five-year notes US2YT=RR, US5YT=RR reached their highest levels since the first quarter of 2020.

Prices, which move inversely to yields, continued to be pulled down after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week revealed its latest clues on tapering its asset purchases and hiking interest rates, according to Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics.

She added that uncertainty in Washington over this week's government funding deadline, the debt ceiling limit and the potential for more massive federal spending also weighed on the market.

"It's just so uncertain that it's leaving bulls kind of sidelined so no one wants to get in the mix with all of that going on," Rupert said.

However the low prices eventually brought in traders and yields gave back some of their increases in afternoon trading.

The U.S. sold $62 billion of 7-year notes US7YT=RR at a high yield of 1.332%, a result that ISI Evercore macro research analyst Stan Shipley called "better than expected" given the uncertainty created by the standoff over budget talks in Washington.

Growing inflationary pressures are starting to make investors nervous, with oil at three-year highs and Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagging that price pressures as a result of reopening bottlenecks might be more enduring than first thought.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US10YTIP=RR rose to its highest since late June and was last at -0.861%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last a basis point steeper at 122 basis points.

September 28 Tuesday 2:11PM New York / 1811 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0375

0.038

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-228/256

0.3049

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-122/256

0.5534

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-78/256

1.018

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-176/256

1.3241

0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-120/256

1.527

0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-184/256

2.0123

0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-164/256

2.0611

0.066

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.50 -0.25 Inflation expectationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zKxffz

