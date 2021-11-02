TREASURIES-Yields ease as expected Fed tapering move looms

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Tuesday as the market awaited the likely announcement by the Federal Reserve that it will commence tapering its asset purchases, while hoping for clues on whether rising inflation would trigger sooner interest rate hikes.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 1.7 basis points at 1.5558%.

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to reveal plans to reduce its monthly $120 billion purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

But, Fed Chair Jerome Powell "will kind of play it cool" when it comes to raising rates, according to Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"Powell is going to again say that the inflation pop is still transitory and I don't think he'll give any kind of hint with respect to the timing of liftoff," she said, adding that the Treasury market had gotten "overly aggressive" in pricing in a couple of Fed rate hikes in 2022.

The longest end of the curve inverted for a fourth-straight session with the 20-year yield US20YT=RR last at 1.9849% and the 30-year yield US30YT=RR at 1.9672%.

"There's a lot of illiquidity problems in the 20-year," Rupert said.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which hit a 19-month peak last week, was last down 3.7 basis points at 0.4776%.

The five-year yield US5YT=RR, another part of the curve that is sensitive to Fed rate expectations, was last 3.7 basis points lower at 1.1589%.

After flattening last week, yield curves have steepened so far this week. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB was last about 2 basis points steeper at 107.60 basis points. The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=TWEB also steepened, rising about 3 basis points at 80.90 basis points.

Inflation expectations remained below last week's spike to the highest levels in more than a decade. The five-year breakeven inflation rate US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.857% and at 2.518% for the 10-year rate US10YTIP=RR.

November 2 Tuesday 10:12AM New York / 1412 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0725

0.0735

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-204/256

0.4776

-0.037

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-168/256

0.7431

-0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-214/256

1.1589

-0.037

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-168/256

1.4268

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-60/256

1.5558

-0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-44/256

1.9849

-0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-188/256

1.9672

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 21.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.00 2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.00 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

