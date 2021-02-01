TREASURIES- Yields ease along with stimulus expectations

By Ross Kerber and Karen Pierog

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed lower on Monday as efforts by Republican lawmakers in Washington to scale back a relief package reduced expectations for additional supply and data showed factory activity slowed last month.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 2.2 basis points at 1.0723%. The two-year yield US2YT=RR, typically an indication of interest rate expectations, was last at 0.1113% and traded as low as 0.107%, just above its all-time low of 0.105% reached in May.

Democratic President Joe Biden was set to meet later on Monday with 10 moderate Republican U.S. Senators, who proposed shrinking his proposed $1.9 trillion package to aid the coronavirus-battered economy to $618 billion.

"There's less expectation of a grander stimulus package, which is limiting expectations for Treasury supply" and lowering yields, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust.

Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January, with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reporting its manufacturing sector activity index fell to a reading of 58.7 from 60.5 in December.

"The fact that underwhelmed a bit sort of limited the selling pressure that there was a bit of earlier today, starting overnight," said Ben Jeffery a strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

ISM's measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years, strengthening expectations inflation will perk up this year.

The 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities' US10YTIP=RR breakeven inflation rate, which briefly slipped below 2% last week, was last at 2.028%, indicating the market expects inflation to average more than 2% a year for the next decade, above the current pace of inflation.

Later on Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department will release its quarterly borrowing estimate, followed on Wednesday with refunding details, including anticipated auction sizes for each maturity of notes and bonds.

The size of coupon auctions is expected to remain steady, according to analysts.

"Leaving coupon auctions at current sizes and using some of Treasury’s $1.6 trillion stockpile of cash will allow Treasury to meet its obligations even if additional fiscal stimulus is enacted as we expect," Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics said in a report on Monday.

A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last down less than a basis point at 95.73 basis points.

February 1 Monday 1:38PM New York / 1938 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0725

0.0735

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-7/256

0.1113

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1728

-0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-198/256

0.4209

-0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-244/256

0.7569

-0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-44/256

1.0723

-0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-96/256

1.6499

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-40/256

1.8368

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

