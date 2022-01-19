TREASURIES-Yields ease, 20-year auction sees strong demand

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Wednesday from two-year highs, as investors took advantage of higher yields resulting from the recent sell-off to buy the debt and as the Treasury saw strong demand for a sale of 20-year bonds.

Yields have jumped this month as investors adjust to the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy more aggressively to stave off unabated inflation.

But that move paused on Wednesday, with yields dropping sharply from earlier highs and demand for U.S. debt helping the Treasury sell $20 billion in 20-year bonds.

Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies, said that recent cuts to the size of the 20-year auctions likely helped the sale, after the maturity suffered from several weak auctions last year.

“Twenty years were kind of the least loved of the maturities last year,” Simons said. However, “now that the Treasury has cut the size of the auctions pretty significantly, we’re really seeing things tighten up a little bit more.”

The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.21%, more than a basis point below where they had traded before the auction. They last traded at 2.20% in the secondary market US20YT=RR, after earlier reaching 2.28%, the highest since May 2021.

Yields have increased this month as investors speculate that the Fed will speed up monetary tightening, and much of the move higher in U.S. Treasury yields has been led by so-called real yields, which adjust for expected inflation.

“Real yields are responding to the faster expected pace of withdrawal both in terms of hikes as well as in terms of balance sheet support,” said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

Investors are fully pricing in an interest rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting, and three more hikes this year. The Fed's January meeting next week will also be scrutinized for any clues on whether the U.S. central bank will speed up the end of its bond purchase program, and when it is likely to begin reducing the size of its massive balance sheet.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR earlier rose as high as 1.902% and five-year yields US5YT=RR reached 1.693%, both the highest since Jan. 2020. The area from around 1.92% to 1.97% on 10-year notes drew buyers from Nov. 2019 to Jan. 2020.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to rate increases, jumped to 1.076%, the highest since Feb. 2020.

Yields on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), or real yields, rose to minus 1.05%, and are up from minus 1.98% in November US5YTIP=RR, though they remain negative, meaning that inflation is expected to exceed the yields on the bonds. Yields on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR gained to minus 0.59%.

The Treasury will sell $16 billion in 10-year TIPS on Thursday, and seasonal factors after the auction could also help stabilize the market, at least temporarily, as yields typically fall after auctions of the inflation-linked debt, said Cohn.

“There does tend to be a seasonal wherein real yields decline about 10 basis points on average after new issues in the three weeks following the auction,” Cohn said, adding that “in the near term I think we could see a bit of a respite.”

Longer-term, however, Cohn says yields are likely to continue higher through the year.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly increased in December amid unseasonably mild weather, but soaring prices for materials after the government nearly doubled duties on imported Canadian softwood lumber could hamper activity in the coming months.

January 19 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.17

0.1724

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.3575

0.3631

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-122/256

1.0225

-0.017

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-112/256

1.3177

-0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-74/256

1.6113

-0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-92/256

1.7809

-0.039

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-244/256

1.8271

-0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-212/256

2.1982

-0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-56/256

2.1382

-0.048

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.75 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

