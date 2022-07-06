TREASURIES-Yields drop to five-week lows before Fed meeting minutes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows on Wednesday and inversions in key parts of the yield curve deepened ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of minutes from its June 14-15 meeting.

The U.S. central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points last month, its largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century, following data that showed inflation rising faster than expected.

Yields soared in the run-up to the meeting as investors prepared for an aggressive rate hike, before dropping sharply as markets adjusted for the prospect of an economic downturn as a result of the Fed’s monetary tightening.

“The macro narrative has shifted from inflation to growth and it’s very topical that there’s the risk of a recession in the next 12 months,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Investors will be looking for clues on the size of further rate hikes and what might make the Fed pare back its hawkish policy.

That said, a sharp drop in oil and commodity prices since the meeting have likely made any insights in the minutes out of date, said Lyngen, noting that “two weeks in a market like this can be a lifetime.”

Investors have pared back expectations on how high the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark rate as concerns about an economic downturn increase.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to peak at 3.25% in February, down from expectations before the June meeting that it would increase to around 4% by May. It is currently 1.58%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

The two-year, 10-year part of the Treasury yield curve reached minus 4 basis points, after inverting on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks, a move that is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one-to-two years. US2US10=TWEB

The two-year, five-year part of the curve also reached minus 3 basis points, after inverting on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 2020. US2US5=TWEB

Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 2.769%, the lowest since May 27. They have fallen from 3.498% on June 14, the highest since April 2011. US10YT=RR

The 10-year yields have closed a gap from late May, when yields began to spike. A drop below the 2.70% area, just below May’s low of 2.706%, could open the door to further declines to the 2.50% area, Lyngen said.

Two-year Treasury yields were at 2.792% and are down from 3.456% on June 14, which was the highest since November 2007. US2YT=RR

Inflation expectations also dropped, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, last at 2.49%, the lowest since Nov. 2021. < USBEI5Y=RR>

The next major U.S. economic release will be Friday’s jobs report for June. Economists polled by Reuters expect employers to have added 268,000 jobs during the month. USNFAR=ECI

July 6 Wednesday 9:11AM New York / 1311 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.8475

1.8819

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.485

2.5516

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-102/256

2.7917

-0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-62/256

2.7882

-0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-58/256

2.7683

-0.049

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-196/256

2.8109

-0.048

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-232/256

2.7691

-0.042

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-72/256

3.2994

0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-84/256

3.0112

-0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.25 -0.75

