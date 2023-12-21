TREASURIES-Yields drop, then rebound as Q3 consumer spending revised lower

By Karen Brettell

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields briefly fell to the lowest since late July on Thursday in choppy trading, after data showed that personal consumption in the third quarter was weaker than previously thought.

The consumer spending element of third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was revised downward to 3.1%, from 3.6% in the previous estimate, with overall GDP growth at 4.9%, down from the previous estimate of 5.2%.

There were “huge downward revisions to the personal consumption figures for third quarter GDP that pulled down the headline,” said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The data suggests that “maybe the consumer wasn’t as robust,” he added.

While growth was strong in the third quarter, markets are concerned that a weaker consumer will lead to much slower growth in 2024. The revision also overshadowed other data showing that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose just marginally last week.

This week's main U.S. economic focus will be Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) for November due on Friday, which may give fresh clues on inflation and the likely path of Federal Reserve policy.

Trading volumes are likely to deteriorate, however, with many investors taking holidays before Monday’s Christmas Day holiday, when the bond market will be closed. The bond market will also close early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last little changed on the day at 3.884% after earlier reaching 3.829%, the lowest since July 24.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 4.345%. They are holding above the 4.282% level reached last Thursday, which was the lowest since May 24.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed 2 basis points to minus 47 basis points.

Yields have tumbled in recent weeks on expectations that the Fed is closer to cutting interest rates as inflation moderates faster than was previously anticipated.

Chairman Jerome Powell offered an unexpectedly dovish outlook on policy after the U.S. central bank’s two-day meeting last week, when Fed officials forecast 75 basis points in rate cuts in 2024.

Other Fed officials, have since pushed back against aggressive market expectations for rate reductions.

“The policy maker comments since have been a little bit more volatile. You have some in the more hawkish camp, but I think the resounding message is that rate cuts are in the offing in 2024,” said Griffiths.

Traders are pricing in a rate cut as soon as March and 155 basis points of reductions by December. FEDWATCH

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $20 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

December 21 Thursday 10:10AM New York / 1510 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2375

5.3954

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.0875

5.3081

-0.017

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-249/256

4.3452

-0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-228/256

4.0545

-0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-64/256

3.8697

-0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-216/256

3.9029

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-4/256

3.8844

0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

107-108/256

4.1959

0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-136/256

4.0253

0.020

