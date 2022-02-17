TREASURIES-Yields drop on Ukraine concerns, weaker U.S. data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Yields dropped on Thursday on concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and after U.S. economic data came in weaker than economists’ expectations.

Treasuries have been caught in tug of war as expectations of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve send yields higher, while headlines over escalation between Russia and Ukraine dent risk appetite and spark periodic buying of the safe haven debt.

Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman and Washington will respond to the move, the RIA news agency cited the U.S. embassy in Moscow as saying on Thursday.

The United States has seen Russia stocking up on blood supplies, inching troops closer to Ukraine's borders and flying in more combat aircraft, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, though Russia said there are no plans to invade Ukraine.

There are "negative geopolitical headlines and a stock market that doesn’t necessarily look all that healthy at the moment,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Also on Thursday, “the data was weaker across the board,” he said.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, while U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in January as many parts of the country experienced freezing temperatures.

The Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index also fell in February.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 5 basis points to 1.996%.

The yields hit a two-and-a-half-year high of 2.065% on Wednesday before the Fed released minutes from its January meeting, which had no new information regarding the U.S. central bank’s plans to raise rates and shrink its balance sheet.

Fed officials agreed that, with inflation tightening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data.

The yield curve has flattened as investors price in a more aggressive pace of tightening, but that move also reflects concerns that the Fed will make an error by hiking rates too far and possibly cause a recession.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB has steepened to 49 basis points, after reaching 38 basis points on Monday, which was the flattest since July 2020.

February 17 Thursday 9:31AM New York / 1431 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.39

0.3958

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.66

0.6714

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-204/256

1.5032

-0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-84/256

1.7314

-0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-56/256

1.8784

-0.041

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-138/256

1.9759

-0.045

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-232/256

1.9963

-0.049

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-64/256

2.3592

-0.049

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-176/256

2.3109

-0.053

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.25 0.50

