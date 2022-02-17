TREASURIES-Yields drop on Ukraine concerns, after U.S. data disappoints

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Yields dropped on Thursday as bonds benefited from safe haven demand on concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, and after U.S. economic data came in weaker than economists’ expectations.

Russia expelled the No. 2 U.S. official in Moscow, the State Department said on Thursday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also laid out how Washington believes Russia could seek to invade Ukraine, warning that Moscow was preparing to attack its neighbor in the "coming days."

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, meanwhile, rejected Blinken's statement as a "regrettable" and "dangerous" move that further fuels tensions.

There are "negative geopolitical headlines and a stock market that doesn’t necessarily look all that healthy at the moment,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

U.S. stocks dropped more than 1% on Thursday. .N

Also on Thursday, “the data was weaker across the board,” di Galoma said.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, while U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in January as many parts of the country experienced freezing temperatures.

The Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index also fell in February.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 7 basis points to 1.974%.

The yields hit a two-and-a-half-year high of 2.065% on Wednesday before the Fed released minutes from its January meeting, which had no new information regarding the U.S. central bank’s plans to raise rates and shrink its balance sheet.

Fed officials agreed that, with inflation tightening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data.

Real yields, which adjust for expected inflation, briefly jumped on Thursday after the Treasury saw weak demand for a $9 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

The 30-year TIPS yields US30YTIP=RR reached 0.213%, the highest since March, before dropping back to 0.189%.

The debt sold at a high yield of 0.195%, more than 5 basis points above where it had traded before the sale, and the highest auction yield since Feb. 2020. USAUCTION56

The Treasury yield curve has flattened as investors price in a more aggressive pace of tightening, but that move also reflects concerns that the Fed will make an error by hiking rates too far and possibly cause a recession.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB has steepened to 49 basis points, after reaching 38 basis points on Monday, which was the flattest since July 2020.

Investors have fully priced a Fed rate hike of at least a 25 basis points in March, though the odds of a 50 basis point increase have fallen to 37%. FEDWATCH

The Treasury said on Thursday that it will sell $155 billion in short- and intermediate-dated debt next week, including $52 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $53 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $50 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

February 17 Thursday 3:06PM New York / 2006 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.37

0.3755

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6425

0.6535

-0.035

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-214/256

1.4827

-0.046

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-100/256

1.7098

-0.056

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-90/256

1.8499

-0.069

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-184/256

1.9479

-0.073

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-28/256

1.9736

-0.071

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-64/256

2.3592

-0.049

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-160/256

2.3138

-0.050

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.00 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.