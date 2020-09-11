TREASURIES-Yields drop despite higher inflation, after supply passes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bond yields fell on Friday as investors remained wary that inflation will increase even as consumer prices rose more than expected in August, and after the U.S. Treasury on Thursday completed $108 in supply this week with a solid 30-year bond auction.

The Labor Department said on Friday its consumer price index rose 0.4% last month, marking its third consecutive monthly increase.

But yields fell after the data, with the 10-year note yields US10YT=RR last down one basis point on the day at 0.676%.

"You have to take (the data) with a grain of salt, because there's a lot of dislocation that's going on because of the virus and the lockdown," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

The 10-year yields reflect pessimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to lift inflation, despite fiscal stimulus and ongoing quantitative easing, Brien said.

Ten-year yields are "the dog that didn't bark," he said. "The last three consumer price index numbers were stronger than expected, and I think that it's interesting that in spite of that the 10-year is still sitting right around 0.67%."

Bond yields also fell after the Treasury on Thursday completed long-dated supply that has weighed on the market this week.

The next major focus will be next week’s Fed policy meeting, where the U.S. central bank will update its economic projections. Investors will also be watching for any new details on its new framework that will include allowing inflation to run higher than previously before raising interest rates.

September 11 Friday 9:48AM New York / 1348 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

176-15/32

0-7/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

139-128/256

0-16/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1125

0.1141

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1225

0.1243

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-250/256

0.137

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-230/256

0.159

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-240/256

0.2627

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-72/256

0.4589

-0.006

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-132/256

0.6756

-0.008

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-116/256

1.2126

-0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-216/256

1.4226

-0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.50 0.75 (Editing by Paul Simao) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

