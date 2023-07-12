TREASURIES-Yields drop as US consumer price inflation slows

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Wednesday after data showed consumer price increases came in below economists' forecasts in June, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle.

U.S. consumer prices registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years, with the CPI rising 0.2% last month for an annual gain of 3.0%.

Core CPI increased 0.2% in the month, the first time in six months that it did not post monthly gains of at least 0.4%. In the 12 months through June, the core CPI rose 4.8%.

"The CPI report has come in lighter than expected both on the headline and on the core, and the markets are reacting in a positive fashion to that report," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in Boston.

"Its policy implications are clear that the Fed is at or near the end of this rate hike cycle," he added.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dropped to 3.861% from around 3.945% before the data. They are down from an eight-month high of 4.094% hit on Friday.

Interest rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR fell to 4.742% from around 4.845%. They reached 5.12% on Thursday, the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 89 basis points (bps), from around minus 91 bps before the data.

Fed officials have indicated that they expect to hike rates by another 50 bps as they tackle persistent price pressures, but traders are pricing in only around 31 bps of further tightening. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

"The Fed’s estimates are dated," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The Fed is still viewed as likely to hike rates by 25 basis points at its meeting later this month, but "our biggest takeaway from today’s inflation update is that it's going to be a dovish hike, not a hawkish hike," Lyngen said.

"That will be an effort for the Fed to buy a bit more time to see how the data evolves over the course of the summer and to determine whether or not this was just a one-off move in headline and core inflation, or it if it's finally the beginning of the great moderation that the market has been anticipating," he said.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday that it is still an open question whether overall demand is slowing enough to bring the pace of price increases back to the Fed's 2% target.

A Fed published on Wednesday showed that U.S. economic activity increased slightly in recent weeks, and expectations were for continued slow growth in coming months.

The Treasury Department saw okay demand for a $32 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, the second sale of $90 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

The notes sold at a high yield of 3.857%, around a basis point above where they had traded before the auction. Demand was 2.53 times the amount of debt on offer, the highest since February.

The Treasury saw solid interest for a $40 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday, and will also auction $18 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

July 12 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.24

5.3988

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2575

5.4911

-0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-200/256

4.7419

-0.154

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-86/256

4.379

-0.173

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-174/256

4.0716

-0.167

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-168/256

3.9725

-0.152

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-12/256

3.8613

-0.121

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-124/256

4.1361

-0.086

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-80/256

3.951

-0.070

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.00 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.75 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Christina Fincher, Jan Harvey, Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

