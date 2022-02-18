TREASURIES-Yields drop as Ukraine fears spark safety buying

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Treasury yields dropped on Friday as concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine dented risk appetite and boosted demand for safe haven bonds.

Stocks and bond yields dipped after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia.

“That makes it a little more real and more of a possibility that there’s going to be a conflict,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, adding that “stocks have reacted to that, and bonds have reacted to stocks.”

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell three basis points to 1.941%, the lowest since Monday.

The yields hit a two-and-a-half-year high of 2.065% on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve released minutes from its January meeting, which had no new information regarding the U.S. central bank’s plans to raise rates and shrink its balance sheet.

Fed officials agreed that, with inflation tightening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data.

An interest rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the Fed’s March meeting is fully priced into the market, though the odds of a 50 basis point hike have declined over the past two days. Fed fund futures traders are currently pricing in only a 35% chance of a 50 bp rate increase next month. FEDWATCH

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was modestly flatter at 47 basis points, after steepening to 54 basis points on Thursday. The curve has steepened since reaching 38 basis points on Monday, which was the smallest yield gap since July 2020.

New supply of short and intermediate-dated debt next week could put renewed upward pressure on yields of these maturities, and place additional flattening pressure on the curve.

The Treasury will sell $155 billion in coupon-bearing supply, including $52 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $53 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $50 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

February 18 Friday 9:32AM New York / 1432 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.36

0.3653

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6475

0.6586

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-225/256

1.4634

-0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

1.6834

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-122/256

1.8239

-0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-232/256

1.919

-0.027

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-104/256

1.9407

-0.033

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-212/256

2.3229

-0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-136/256

2.2716

-0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

