TREASURIES-Yields drop as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise, West ramps up sanctions

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, including blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, boosting demand for safe-haven debt.

Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate on Monday and introduced some capital controls as the country faced deepening economic isolation, but its governor said sanctions had stopped it selling foreign currency to prop up the rouble.

Concerns about how the sanctions could impact market liquidity have boosted demand for Treasuries, even as investors also fret that yields will rise as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

“The market’s kind of caught between the geopolitical issues and the Fed tightening,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

“I don’t think the Fed will not raise rates because of what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine, but I do feel they certainly might comment on the fact that we do have these geopolitical tensions and we might have to wait and see how things go,” di Galoma said.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dropped 15 basis points to 1.835%, the lowest since Feb. 4. It's the largest one-day drop in yields since Nov. 26.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened two basis points to 41 basis points.

Borrowing costs for dollars in currency derivatives markets also rose sharply, with the three-month EURCBS3M=ICAP cross-currency swaps for euro-dollar reaching their widest level since March 2020.

Inflation expectations increased on concerns that a shortage of oil and other commodities will add to already high price pressures.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR, which reflect expected annual inflation, rose to 3.08%, from 2.99% on Friday.

Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the Fed’s meeting on March 15-16, though the odds of a 50 basis point increase have fallen to only 7%. FEDWATCH

Still, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the Fed could need to raise interest rates by a half percentage point if economic data between now and then shows high inflation persisting.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on March 2 and March 3.

Data on Monday showed that the U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply to a record high in January amid an increase in imports as businesses continued to replenish depleted inventories.

This week’s major U.S. economic release will be Friday’s jobs report for February.

February 28 Monday 3:01PM New York / 2001 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.3175

0.3222

-0.026

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6475

0.6586

-0.051

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-35/256

1.4303

-0.156

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-170/256

1.6165

-0.163

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-190/256

1.7194

-0.166

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-96/256

1.8177

-0.159

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-92/256

1.8353

-0.149

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-244/256

2.2529

-0.123

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-164/256

2.1752

-0.121

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.50 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.25 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

