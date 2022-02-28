TREASURIES-Yields drop as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise, West ramps up sanctions

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, with steps including blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, boosting demand for safe-haven debt.

Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate on Monday and introduced some capital controls as it scrambled to shield the economy from unprecedented Western sanctions that sent the rouble tumbling to record lows.

Concerns about how the sanctions could impact market liquidity have boosted demand for Treasuries, even as investors also fret that yields will rise as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

“The market’s kind of caught between the geopolitical issues and the Fed tightening,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

“I don’t think the Fed will not raise rates because of what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine, but I do feel they certainly might comment on the fact that we do have these geopolitical tensions and we might have to wait and see how things go,” di Galoma said.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dropped 10 basis points to 1.887%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened three basis points to 42 basis points.

Borrowing costs for dollars in currency derivatives markets also rose sharply, with the three-month EURCBS3M=ICAP cross-currency swaps for euro-dollar reaching their widest level in three months.

Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points at the Fed’s meeting on March 15-16, though the odds of a 50 basis point increase have fallen to only 9%. FEDWATCH

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on March 2 and March 3.

Data on Monday showed that the U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply in January as businesses continued to replenish depleted inventories. The goods trade deficit jumped 7.1% to $107.6 billion.

This week’s major U.S. economic release will be Friday’s jobs report for February.

February 28 Monday 9:30AM New York / 1430 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.33

0.3348

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6675

0.679

-0.031

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-17/256

1.4661

-0.120

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-136/256

1.6628

-0.117

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-134/256

1.7651

-0.120

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-26/256

1.8594

-0.118

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-228/256

1.8871

-0.097

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-20/256

2.3073

-0.069

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-136/256

2.2256

-0.070

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.50 -0.75

