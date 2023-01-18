TREASURIES-Yields drop as retail sales miss expectations, BOJ keeps yield cap

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to a four-month low on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in December and as the Bank of Japan maintained its bond yield cap, reducing concerns that investors would switch out of U.S. debt and into Japanese bonds.

U.S. retail sales were pulled down by a decline in motor vehicle purchases and a range of other goods, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.

U.S. producer prices also fell more than expected in December as the costs of energy products and food declined, offering more evidence that inflation was receding.

The data is “part and parcel of this convergence from the Fed being behind to the Fed now aggressively tightening rates and ... towards the end of that process,” said David Petrosinelli, senior trader with InspereX in New York.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Feb. 1.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to top out at 4.88% in June, down from 4.90% before Wednesday’s data, with rates then expected to fall to 4.36% in December. The fed funds rate is currently at 4.33%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Petrosinelli said that the fall in retail sales fits the trend of consumers spreading out their holiday purchases over several months.

But January’s data will also be key to see if December’s fall was holiday-related, or if there are also issues with consumer spending. “That’s the real question this year - will the consumer tip over, will personal consumption tip over,” Petrosinelli said.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell to 3.375%, the lowst since Sept. 13. Two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 4.072%, the lowest since Oct. 4. The yield spread between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last a minus 72 basis points.

Yields had fallen earlier on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates, including a bond yield cap it was struggling to defend.

Instead of changing its stimulus program, the BOJ crafted a new strategy to prevent long-term rates from rising too much - a move some analysts took as a sign Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold off making big policy shifts during the remaining months of his term, which ends in April.

If the Japanese central bank unwinds its yield curve control it is likely that Japanese yields will rise further, which would make the debt more attractive relative to U.S. Treasuries after accounting for foreign exchange hedges. In turn, Japanese investors may sell, or be less likely to buy, U.S. government debt.

The U.S. debt ceiling remains a potential market issue, with the government expected to reach its maximum borrowing capacity this week, after which it will need to rely on extraordinary measures. The Treasury is expected to be able to fund itself until mid-year or longer, though there is a lot of uncertainty of when it will ultimately run out of money if Congress fails to increase the debt limit.

The Treasury will sell $12 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $17 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.

