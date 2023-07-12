TREASURIES-Yields drop as prices rise less than expected in June

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply on Wednesday after data showed that consumer prices rose by less that economists had forecast in June, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dropped to 3.895%, from around 3.945% before the data. They are down from an eight-month high of 4.094% hit on Friday.

Interest rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR fell to 4.731%, from around 4.845%. They reached 5.12% on Thursday, the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 85 basis points, from around minus 91 basis points before the data.

July 12 Wednesday 8:38AM New York / 1238 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2375

5.3962

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2475

5.4803

-0.035

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-205/256

4.7314

-0.165

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-72/256

4.3986

-0.153

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-146/256

4.0962

-0.143

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-112/256

4.0091

-0.116

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-200/256

3.8948

-0.087

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-240/256

4.1779

-0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-152/256

3.9941

-0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.25 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell, editing by Christina Fincher) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

