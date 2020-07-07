TREASURIES-Yields drop as coronavirus worries return

By Noel Randewich and Ross Kerber

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as a worsening COVID-19 caseload aggravated concerns about reopening businesses too quickly.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 3.3 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.6512%.

Wall Street's main indexes dipped a day after the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX logged its longest streak of gains this year.

Treasury yields had risen on Monday, but Tuesday's trading showed investors remain concerned about the U.S. economic outlook.

"It's today's downturn in the Dow and S&P 500 that is giving Treasuries a bit of a safe-haven bid," said Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco. "It's mostly a COVID bid."

On Monday, Florida's greater Miami area became the latest coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed, as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide and the U.S. death toll topped 130,000.

Oil prices also fell on Tuesday on concerns a surge in new virus cases will hamper a recovery in fuel demand.

The yield on three-year notes US3YT=RR was down less than a basis point at 0.1886% after the U.S. government auctioned $46 billion of them, part of a drastically increased series of debt auctions to fund trillions of dollars in stimulus aimed at protecting the economy from the pandemic. "

Non-dealers accounting for 67.6% of bids accepted in the auction, higher than the average of 62.8% in other auctions and indicating good demand, said BMO Capital Markets strategist Ben Jeffery in a note to clients.

He added the high yield of 0.19% was the lowest at which three-year notes have been issued, reflecting how yields on all Treasuries are far below where they stood at the start of 2020.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than Monday's close and in line with its level since mid-June.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1626%.

July 7 Tuesday 2:08 pm New York / 1808 GMT

Price

Yield

Yield Change

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.145

0.1475

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1649

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.1626

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-46/256

0.1886

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-200/256

0.2943

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-20/256

0.4886

-0.022

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-192/256

0.6512

-0.033

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-96/256

1.1603

-0.047

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-116/256

1.3957

-0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.50 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alistair Bell) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

