TREASURIES-Yields drop after U.S. kills top Iranian commander

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday on safety buying after a U.S. air strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, increasing tensions between the two countries.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle East.

"The (price) rally is a perfectly expected response to the increase in geopolitical tensions," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Still, yields came off their overnight lows as some investors bet that further escalation between the two countries may not necessarily be forthcoming.

"The partial retracement indicates a willingness to look through these kind of spikes in tensions," Hill said. "For the past several years fading these sharp spikes in escalation has been the winning trade, the question is is this time different?"

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 1.821%, after falling as low as 1.795% overnight, which was the lowest since Dec. 12. They closed at 1.882% on Thursday.

Friday's manufacturing data will also be watched for any indications of improvement after the United States and China last month agreed to the first phase of a trade deal.

Bond yields rose in December as risk appetite improved on optimism the United States and China would de-escalate their trade war, which has been blamed for slowing global growth.

January 3 Friday 8:53AM New York / 1353 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5

1.5305

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5175

1.5545

-0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-44/256

1.5366

-0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-52/256

1.5539

-0.046

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-166/256

1.614

-0.056

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-20/256

1.7381

-0.060

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-92/256

1.8212

-0.061

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-8/256

2.2808

-0.059

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

