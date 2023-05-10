TREASURIES-Yields drop after U.S. consumer price data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after consumer price data for April came in roughly in line with economists' expectations, a relief to some investors who were concerned that price pressures may have been stronger than expected.

In the 12 months through April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 4.9% after advancing 5.0% on a year-on-year basis in March. The core CPI gained 5.5% after advancing by 5.6% in March.

“It came in actually as expected, but I think there may have been people looking for a stronger number, so that’s why we had a decent reaction," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell around 5 basis points to 3.462%, while two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped around 12 basis points to 3.949%. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 49 basis points.

The Federal Reserve is seen as likely to leave rates unchanged when it meets in June unless there is a surprise resurgence in price pressures. The CPI report for May is due on June 13, one day before the Fed will conclude its two-day meeting.

Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing in an 86% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its June meeting, and 14% odds of an additional 25 basis points hike. FEDWATCH

Ongoing concerns about the U.S. regional banking sector and the debt ceiling standoff, if it is not resolved, could also make the U.S. central bank more likely to pause rate hikes.

One-month Treasury bill yields US1MT=RR also hit a record high of 5.811% earlier on Wednesday as some investors avoided U.S. government debt that comes due when the Treasury could run out of funds, as Congress continues to negotiate on raising the debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden and top lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to further talks aimed at breaking a deadlock over raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit, with just three weeks before the country may be forced into a default.

The Treasury will sell $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, the second auction of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. The government saw strong demand for $40 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday. It will also sell $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

May 10 Wednesday 9:04AM New York / 1304 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1175

5.2566

-0.024

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.935

5.1456

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-219/256

3.9514

-0.073

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-8/256

3.6139

-0.075

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-96/256

3.4171

-0.078

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-112/256

3.4288

-0.071

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-80/256

3.4616

-0.060

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-196/256

3.8918

-0.040

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-176/256

3.8118

-0.037

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 3.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.25 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

