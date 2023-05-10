News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields drop after U.S. consumer price data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 10, 2023 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell after data on Wednesday showed that headline consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 4.9% in April, slightly below economists' expectations, while core prices increased by 5.5% as expected.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell around 6 basis points to 3.454%, while two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped around 11 basis points to 3.960%. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 50 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing in an 86% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its June meeting, and 14% odds of an additional 25 basis points hike. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.