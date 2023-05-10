TREASURIES-Yields drop after U.S. consumer price data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell after data on Wednesday showed that headline consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 4.9% in April, slightly below economists' expectations, while core prices increased by 5.5% as expected.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell around 6 basis points to 3.454%, while two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped around 11 basis points to 3.960%. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 50 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing in an 86% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at its June meeting, and 14% odds of an additional 25 basis points hike. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.