News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields drop after employers add fewer jobs than expected

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 03, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Friday and two-year yields were the lowest since early September after data showed employers added 150,000 jobs in October, below the 180,000 expected by economists.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last down 10 basis points on the day at 4.572%, the lowest since Oct. 12. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR dropped 8 basis points to 4.899%, the lowest since Sept. 5.

The inversion in the two-year, 10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB deepened as far as minus 40 basis points and was last at minus 33 basis points.

November 3 Friday 8:38AM New York / 1238 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.28

5.4374

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.27

5.5012

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-48/256

4.8991

-0.076

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

4.6815

-0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-134/256

4.5299

-0.106

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-194/256

4.5779

-0.102

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-140/256

4.5724

-0.097

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-20/256

4.9262

-0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-40/256

4.7454

-0.076

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.