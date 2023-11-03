TREASURIES-Yields drop after employers add fewer jobs than expected

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Friday and two-year yields were the lowest since early September after data showed employers added 150,000 jobs in October, below the 180,000 expected by economists.
Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last down 10 basis points on the day at 4.572%, the lowest since Oct. 12. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR dropped 8 basis points to 4.899%, the lowest since Sept. 5.
The inversion in the two-year, 10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB deepened as far as minus 40 basis points and was last at minus 33 basis points.
November 3 Friday 8:38AM New York / 1238 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
5.28
5.4374
-0.003
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
5.27
5.5012
-0.027
Two-year note US2YT=RR
100-48/256
4.8991
-0.076
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-216/256
4.6815
-0.091
Five-year note US5YT=RR
101-134/256
4.5299
-0.106
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
101-194/256
4.5779
-0.102
10-year note US10YT=RR
94-140/256
4.5724
-0.097
20-year bond US20YT=RR
93-20/256
4.9262
-0.080
30-year bond US30YT=RR
90-40/256
4.7454
-0.076
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
