TREASURIES-Yields drop after employers add fewer jobs than expected

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Friday and two-year yields were the lowest since early September after data showed employers added 150,000 jobs in October, below the 180,000 expected by economists.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last down 10 basis points on the day at 4.572%, the lowest since Oct. 12. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR dropped 8 basis points to 4.899%, the lowest since Sept. 5.

The inversion in the two-year, 10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB deepened as far as minus 40 basis points and was last at minus 33 basis points.

November 3 Friday 8:38AM New York / 1238 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.28

5.4374

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.27

5.5012

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-48/256

4.8991

-0.076

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

4.6815

-0.091

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-134/256

4.5299

-0.106

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-194/256

4.5779

-0.102

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-140/256

4.5724

-0.097

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-20/256

4.9262

-0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-40/256

4.7454

-0.076

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

