TREASURIES-Yields drift lower; demand for TIPS cools

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, while a poor showing for an auction of 30-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) indicated that previous hot demand has cooled off.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield, which hit a session low of 0.638% after higher-than-expected weekly unemployment claims data, was last down 2.4 basis points at 0.6509%.

The U.S. Treasury sold $7 billion of TIPS at a high yield of -0.272%. The bid-to-cover ratio, a metric of overall demand, was 2.25.

"This is one of the first bad TIPS auctions in quite awhile," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

TIPS yields are equal to relevant Treasury yields minus expected annual inflation, making them a market indicator of real interest rates.

"The auction is telling you that the trade is done for at least right now and it will likely need some new spark or concern about inflation to bring people back quickly," Vogel said.

Wednesday's release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting did not shed new light on the central bank's plans for inflation targeting, he added.

"When that did not materialize, people backed away from some of their inflation expectation bets," he said. "That didn't sort of pull the rug from under TIPS, but certainly depressed demand."

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.106 million for the week ended Aug. 15, from an upwardly revised 971,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 925,000.

Meanwhile, the Treasury announced a barrage of supply up for auction next week -- $50 billion of two-year notes, $51 billion of five-year notes, and $47 billion of seven-year notes.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 50.80 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than at Wednesday's close.

August 20 Thursday 2:20PM New York / 1920 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-248/256

0.1411

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-226/256

0.1644

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-228/256

0.2723

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-108/256

0.4597

-0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-192/256

0.6509

-0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-112/256

1.1566

-0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-212/256

1.382

-0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 0.75

