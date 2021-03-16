TREASURIES-Yields drift lower ahead of Fed meeting, bond auction

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting kept trading in check and the market awaited the latest government debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which reached 1.642% on Friday, its highest level since February 2020, was last down 1.7 basis points at 1.5899%.

Big yield moves were unlikely as "everyone is waiting for the Fed," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"There's a number of potential volatility drivers related to the Fed's announcement tomorrow and so particularly the rates market is holding its breath for clarity," he said.

Merz added that the market is pricing in "a reasonable chance" of rate hikes in 2022 against a backdrop of an improving economy aided by massive monetary and fiscal responses to the coronavirus pandemic and a vaccine rollout.

"The market and expectations are moving ahead quite rapidly and the Fed is trying to hang onto their previous message that substantial progress is needed before they really change their policy," Merz said. "Those two things are in conflict and they need to be reconciled."

The 10-year yield ticked a little higher after the U.S. Commerce Department reported retail sales dropped by a larger-than-expected seasonally adjusted 3% in February amid bitterly cold weather across the nation. However, January's 5.3% increase was revised up to 7.6%.

Later on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury will auction $24 billion of 20-year bonds and the market will gauge demand as a weak showing could pressure yields to move higher. That in turn could weigh on technology stocks that rely on cheap funding for growth.

Last month's 20-year bond auction resulted in a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.15 times, the lowest since the maturity was relaunched in May 2020. The 20-year yield US20YT=RR was last 1.1 basis points lower at 2.2646%.

Foreign buying of U.S. Treasuries grew the most in six months in January, according to U.S. Treasury data released on Monday, thanks to a rise in yields that have been boosted by strong economic prospects, which could also lift inflation.

Foreign investors led by China and Japan held $7.119 trillion in Treasuries in January, up nearly $49 billion from $7.07 trillion the previous month, representing the strongest buying of Treasuries by foreigners since July 2020.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last unchanged at 0.153%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, flattened by 1.07 basis points at 144.01 basis points.

March 16 Tuesday 10:27AM New York / 1527 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.025

0.0253

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.153

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

0.3313

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-124/256

0.8128

-0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-40/256

1.252

-0.022

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-192/256

1.5899

-0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-200/256

2.2646

-0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-220/256

2.3488

-0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

