TREASURIES-Yields drift higher ahead of retail sales, jobless claims data

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher and the yield curve steepened on Wednesday as the market awaited Thursday's release of weekly jobless claims and March retail sales data for further clues on the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 1.3 basis points at 1.6359%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

The rise in yields followed Tuesday's tumble in the wake of a strong 30-year bond auction.

Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston, said, "It makes sense to see some give-back after this strength that we've seen basically across the entire curve" in the face of better-than-expected economic data and $120 billion in bond and note supply that hit the market in auctions this week.

On Thursday, the market will weigh the latest weekly initial jobless claims, which are expected to fall to 700,000 for the week ended April 10 from 744,000 in the prior week. Also on tap is a U.S. Commerce Department report on retail sales, which is expected to show a 5.9% jump in March after falling 3% in February, according to a Reuters poll.

"If retail sales beats the upside it would make intuitive sense it should be a bearish influence on U.S. Treasuries for sure, but I think there's expectations for this accelerating economy that much of the market is already positioned for to some degree," Lorizio said.

Meanwhile, yields were largely unmoved by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other central bank officials on Wednesday.

In remarks to the Economic Club of Washington, Powell clarified the order of monetary policy changes still months if not years away, saying the Fed will reduce its monthly bond purchases before it commits to an interest rate increase.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said the central bank should reduce its "extraordinary measures ... at the first opportunity once we've reached, and are reaching, some of these benchmarks." Those include the weathering of the pandemic and progress toward full employment and 2% inflation.

As for inflation, New York Fed President John Williams said it could be volatile in the near term and that the central bank, which has a target of 2%, knows how to act if it gets too high.

The Fed also released its Beige Book, a collection of anecdotes about the economy from the central bank's 12 regional districts, which indicated the economic recovery accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less than a basis point higher at 0.163%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last 1.40 basis points steeper at 147.11 basis points.

April 14 Wednesday 3:37PM New York / 1937 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.163

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-12/256

0.3593

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-120/256

0.8596

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

1.3065

0.018

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-96/256

1.6359

0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-128/256

2.2192

0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-116/256

2.3201

0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.00 -3.00

