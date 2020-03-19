TREASURIES-Yields down in choppy session as investors puzzle out policy

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields largely fell in volatile trading on Thursday as investors took stock of a string of new policy responses to the coronavirus pandemic and a report showed new jobless claims soaring.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was at 1.1354%, down 12.3 basis points for the session.

But the yield on the 3-month US3MT=RR U.S. Treasury bill was up 2.1 basis points to 0.0407%. Analysts said the low level indicated investors were piling into the short-term security as a safety play while taking stock of various new initiatives by President Donald Trump's administration, the Fed and health authorities to deal with the crisis.

"There's tremendous duration risk at the back end of the curve," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management. "You're seeing rotation trades out of stocks, and on anything going into fixed income the flows seem overwhelmingly geared toward the front end of the curve."

Many investors were still trying to understand the implications of steps by policymakers including slashed interest rates and other steps to improve liquidity.

"Everyone is trying to digest what impact all this stimulus will have on Treasuries," Lorizio said.

Major U.S. stock exchanges opened lower.

A report Thursday morning by the Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to a 2-1/2-year high last week as companies in the services sector laid off workers because of the coronavirus pandemic that has fractured economic activity.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to move quickly to pass a $1 trillion economic relief measure by early next week, saying he expects bipartisan support for the bill to get cash payments to Americans during the crisis.

In addition the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the taps for central banks in nine new countries to access dollars.

The Fed said the swaps, in which the Fed accepts other currencies as collateral in exchange for dollars, will for at least the next six months allow other central banks to tap up to a combined total of $450 billion to back up the world's dollar-dependent financial system.

March 19 Thursday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0407

0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

-0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-56/256

0.4947

-0.035

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.5951

-0.064

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-12/256

0.7031

-0.112

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-180/256

1.0199

-0.114

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-104/256

1.1354

-0.123

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-144/256

1.802

-0.092

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 3.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.75 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -15.50 -1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -79.00 -4.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Will Dunham) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.