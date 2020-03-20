TREASURIES-Yields down after governor orders New York residents to stay home

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after New York's governor ordered residents to stay at home in the latest emergency measure aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 20 basis points at 0.9287%, ending a period of steady trading on Friday morning and resuming the volatile patterns seen earlier this week.

The movement left a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve, the gap between the 2-year and 10-year notes, US2US10YT=RR at 58 basis points, 5 basis points lower than its close on Thursday but still at a level not seen since 2018.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference he would issue an executive order to mandate that 100% of the non-essential workforce stay home and all non-essential businesses close. California also ordered nearly 40 million people to stay home.

In addition, the New York Fed said it would offer $1 trillion for daily repurchase agreement operations for the rest of the month.

Speaking before Cuomo's announcement, Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services, said traders were starting to make sense of a host of actions by the Fed and Treasury officials to steady the markets, including a new swap facility and backstops for money market funds.

"I'm hopeful that's the case," he said.

Still, Richman said trading activity was no cause for short-term optimism. The yield on the short-term 3-month Treasury bill US3MT=RR remained close to zero and he and others said that while the 10-year yield was higher than last week, it was still at a relatively low level.

Together, the numbers are "telling us that we'll have negative growth and the Fed will be at virtually zero for a long time," Richman said.

The New York Fed on Friday accepted a total of $53 billion in bids in repurchase agreement operations.

Economists polled by Reuters said the global economy was already in a recession as the hit to economic activity from the pandemic has spread even after central banks took steps to support economies and markets.

March 20 Friday 1:20PM New York / 1720 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0407

-0.022

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-154/256

0.2954

-0.126

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-102/256

0.3654

-0.164

Five-year note US5YT=RR

103-2/256

0.5074

-0.147

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-36/256

0.8071

-0.184

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-100/256

0.9287

-0.200

30-year bond US30YT=RR

111-144/256

1.5175

-0.234

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 4.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -13.25 2.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -70.00 6.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

