TREASURIES-Yields dip to near 2-month lows after jobless claims data

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hovered near two-month lows on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, helping cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will not feel pressure to raise interest rates again to slow inflation.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000 for the week ended Nov. 11, above the 220,000 claims that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

A weaker labor market is widely seen as a boost to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation as it has the potential to sap consumer spending.

With softer than expected consumer inflation data released earlier this week, futures markets are now predicting a nearly 100% chance that the Federal Reserve holds rates at its December meeting, up from an 85% chance seen a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Markets also now see a 33% chance that the Fed begins cutting rates in March, up from a 12% chance seen a week ago.

The National Association of Homebuilders' index of builder confidence, meanwhile, fell to 34 in November from 40 in October, the lowest since December 2022.

"As growth slows, the unemployment rate will likely edge back above 4%," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. "That will force the Fed to start balancing its mandate for price stability with its mandate for maximum employment, and likely tee up a pivot to interest rate cuts by mid-2024."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 10 basis points at 4.438%, slightly above the two-month low of 4.44% hit on Tuesday following the inflation data. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 7.9 basis points at 4.613%.

The benchmark 10-year yield has fallen nearly 60 basis points since hitting a 16-year high of 5.02% in mid-October, thanks in part to a combination of easing concerns about Treasury supply and a deal that averted a U.S. government shutdown.

The declines in yields, usually a sign of investor demand for safe havens, have come at the same time as a swift fall in oil prices to their lowest levels since July.

Analysts and bond strategists expect the 10-year yield to fall to 4% a year from now, a Reuters poll found.

"The lags in monetary policy are catching up with the economy now, from input costs to industrial production to labor," said Jamie Cox, Managing Partner for Harris Financial Group. "Now, the fight shifts from inflation to preserving economic growth and averting recession."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 8.3 basis points at 4.833%.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

November 16 Thursday 1:17PM New York / 1817 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2525

5.4111

-0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1875

5.4152

-0.025

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-77/256

4.8354

-0.081

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-26/256

4.5882

-0.093

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-250/256

4.4257

-0.100

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-112/256

4.463

-0.099

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-124/256

4.4394

-0.098

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-132/256

4.8077

-0.084

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-52/256

4.6136

-0.078

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Will Dunham) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.