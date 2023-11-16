TREASURIES-Yields dip near 2-month lows after jobless claims data

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell near two-month lows on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, helping cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will not feel pressure to raise interest rates again to slow inflation.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000 for the week ended Nov. 11, above the 220,000 claims that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Futures markets are now predicting a nearly 100% chance that the Federal Reserve keeps benchmark rates at their current level at its December meeting, up from an 85% chance seen a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Markets also now see a 33% chance that the Fed begins cutting rates in March, up from a 12% chance seen a week ago.

The National Association of Homebuilders' index of builder confidence, meanwhile, fell to 34 in November from 40 in October, leaving the index at its lowest since December 2022.

"As growth slows, the unemployment rate will likely edge back above 4%," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. "That will force the Fed to start balancing its mandate for price stability with its mandate for maximum employment, and likely tee up a pivot to interest rate cuts by mid-2024."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 7.2 basis points to 4.465%, slightly above the two-month low of 4.44% hit on Tuesday following softer-than-expected consumer inflation data. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 5.6 basis points to 4.637%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 7 basis points at 4.846%.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

November 16 Thursday 11:23AM New York / 1623 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2525

5.4111

-0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1875

5.4152

-0.025

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-72/256

4.846

-0.070

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-12/256

4.608

-0.073

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-224/256

4.4485

-0.077

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-76/256

4.4864

-0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-72/256

4.4648

-0.072

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-52/256

4.8334

-0.059

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-208/256

4.6375

-0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Will Dunham) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.