TREASURIES-Yields dip in choppy trading before 10-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday in chopping trading before the U.S. Treasury Department sells $38 billion in 10-year notes, testing demand for the debt after a sharp increase in yields last week.

Benchmark 10-year yields hit almost nine-month highs on Friday after the Treasury earlier that week raised its borrowing forecast for the coming quarter and said it would increase auction sizes across the board.

The Bank of Japan the previous week also heralded the start of a slow shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus, adding to long-term concerns about demand for the rapidly expanding U.S. government debt load.

With many investors betting that the Federal Reserve is near or at the end of its tightening cycle, however, the increase in longer-dated yields may help to boost demand at this week’s auctions.

“I think people are looking at that backup we had last week as a little bit of a buying opportunity for the longer-duration stuff this week,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Simons noted that weakening Chinese economic data, expectations for more moderate U.S inflation and dovish comments from Fed officials this week are offsetting some of the longer-term concerns about U.S. government debt demand.

A $42 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday saw strong demand. The Treasury will also auction $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell one basis point to 4.012%. They reached 4.206% on Friday, their highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR also dipped one basis point to 4.751%. The yields have fallen from 5.120% on July 6, which was the highest since June 2007.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR dropped two basis points to 4.187%. They reached 4.351% on Friday, the highest since Oct. 25.

Bonds got a bid overnight after data showed that China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July. It comes a day after China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, raising expectations for additional Chinese government stimulus.

This week’s major U.S. economic focus is consumer price inflation data for July due on Thursday.

It is expected to show that headline prices rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual increase of 3.3%. USCPI=ECI, USCPNY=ECI

Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy segments, are forecast to rise by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 4.8%. USCPF=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

August 9 Wednesday 9:46AM New York / 1346 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.29

5.4511

-0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2675

5.5018

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-255/256

4.7513

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-248/256

4.3862

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-26/256

4.102

-0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

4.0621

-0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-228/256

4.0121

-0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-216/256

4.3418

-0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-124/256

4.1869

-0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

